May 14, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather forecast for today

    May 13, 2021
    Weather forecast for today

    The showery condition over South-western and North-western part of the island is likely to enhance to some extent during next few days.

    Showers or thundershowers at times will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-western provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

    Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over in Northern, North central and North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

     

    « Continuous research to identify new virus variants in the community - Dr. Sudath Samaraweera Parliament to convene for three days next week »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya