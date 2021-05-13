Weather forecast for today

The showery condition over South-western and North-western part of the island is likely to enhance to some extent during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers at times will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-western provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over in Northern, North central and North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers