Parliament to convene for three days next week

It was decided yesterday (13) at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to hold next week’s Parliament sittings on May 18 th , 19 th and 20 th .



The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that it was decided to convene Parliament adhering by the Health Guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.

Furthermore, the Secretary General stated that the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill is scheduled to be taken up for debate on the 19 th and 20 th of May. Accordingly, the Bill will be taken up for debate on the 19 th from 10.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and will continue from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on the 20 th .

Regulations under the Finance Act, No.11 of 2004, Order under the Finance Act, No. 35 of 2018, Order under the Finance Act, No. 11 of 2006, Order under the Ports and Airports Development Levy Act, Eight Orders under the Special Comodity Levy Act, Two Orders under the Strategic Development Projects Act and a Regulation under the Foreign Exchange Act have been scheduled to be taken up for debate on May 18 th .

Questions for Oral Answers will be held from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. on the same day said Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake.

Furthermore, Questions at the Adjournment Time will be from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. and the Motion at the Adjournment Time will be taken up from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Secretary General said.

Questions for Oral Answers scheduled for the 19 th and 20 th are deferred to another day as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Business the Secretary General stated further.

Hon. Leader of the House and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Hon. Chief Government Whip and Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando, Hon. Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Hon. Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Hon. Cabinet Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva and Prof. GL Peiris, Mahinda Amaraweera, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and M.U. M. Ali Sabry, Hon. MPs Dilan Perera, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Gayantha Karunatilake, Rauff Hakeem, Mano Ganeshan, Ranjith Madduma Bandara and M.A Sumanthiran were present at the meeting.