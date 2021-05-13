Ramazan Day Message

Sri Lankan Muslims join Eid-ul-Fitr at the end of Ramadan fasting with the hope that Allah would accede to their wishes. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I offer my best wishes with the expectation that all those virtuous wishes may come true.



Although the practice to enjoy the blessings of Allah for a prosperous life by everyone spending the holy month of Ramazan together regardless of differences in status is a religious custom, the social value of it is also highly praiseworthy. The Muslims consider Ramazan to be a great opportunity for the purification of lives as well as to practice self-

control. The children are inspired by the way the Ramazan season is spent by the adults.

Without doubt the appeal to save the humankind from this lethal COVID-19 pandemic would be among the wishes of our Islam devotees. The hope as well the commitment and dedication of the whole world is to create a healthy lifestyle free of the prevailing pandemic. The month of Ramazan is a time for the reflection of this objective.

The reconciliation revealed by us to the world through building peace and brotherhood among the communities is a great example to the entire Muslim world. I believe

that the true Islam devotees who follow the Holy Quran would collectively commit themselves with added determination to further strengthen harmony.

I extend my best wishes to all Islam devotees in Sri Lanka who join together with the Islam devotees across the world for a happy Eid-ul-fitr!

Eid Mubarak!

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

President of Sri Lanka

May 13, 2021