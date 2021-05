Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga recently inspected the construction work of the temporary ward at the Minuwangoda Base Hospital which is being built under the project of expanding hospital facilities for the treatment of COVID 19 patients.

This temporary ward will be completed within two days and handed over to the health sector.

Moreover, under the first phase, these temporary wards will be constructed at 13 hospitals and the constructions have been done at Minuwangoda, Wathupitiwala and Mirigama hospitals in the Gampaha District.

Minister Ranatunga further added that hospital beds and sanitary equipment required for these wards will be provided under the same project.