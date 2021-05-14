Navy 4RU stands ready to respond to possible floods

Sri Lanka Navy pre-deployed two teams of Rapid Response Rescue & Relief Unit (4RU) in the Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat in the Kalutara District (13th May 2021), in preparation of possible floods due to heavy rains in existence.

The low-lying areas around Bulathsinhala are at risk of flooding due to the rising water level of the Kalu Ganga and its tributaries due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Kalu Ganga which flows through the Kalutara District. As a result, the Navy immediately responded to a request made by the Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretary through the Disaster Management Center by deploying 02 relief teams of 4RU in the area prior to any flood emergencies.

In addition, as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of flash floods, the Navy launched a number of programmes to restore downstream of water underside bridges clogged by debris and other remains, in various parts of the country. Despite the COVID 19 pandemic in the country, the Navy remains standby to reach out to the public in the event of any eventuality.