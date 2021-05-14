No plans to close the airport despite the travel restrictions - Tourism Minister

The Minister of Tourism, Prasanna Ranatunga stated that despite the travel restrictions imposed in the country, no decision has been taken to close the airport.

The Minister emphasized that the Sri Lankans living abroad may lose the opportunity to enter the country if the airport is closed and therefore the airport will continue to operate in accordance with the health recommendations.

The Tourism Minister stated this last Wednesday (12) at the ceremonial opening of a temporary ward for COVID-19 patients in Wathupitiwala Hospital in Attanagalla.

The Minister further added that the government's responsibility is to protect both migrants as well as the people in the country, therefore at present all the individuals returning to Sri Lanka from abroad have to be in quarantine for 14 days.