Navy deploys 03 more teams to extend relief measures to flood victims

The Navy deployed 03 more relief teams in flood-prone areas in the Gampaha and Galle districts yesterday evening (14th May 2021) to rescue people affected by the floods and provide them flood relief, subsequent to the prevailing adverse weather.

As such, the Navy has sent out 02 relief teams to Kurawalana and Biyagama areas in the Gampaha District and another relief team to Imaduwa area in Galle. Incidentally, 13 Navy relief teams have been assisting communities and providing relief in areas where flash flood is likely, covering the Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts as of now.

Also, the Navy is geared to provide relief to the public in the face of adverse weather conditions and to deploy additional relief teams at short notice when required.