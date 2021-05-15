Weather forecast for today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur Northern and Northcentral provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kaluthara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island. Wind speed can gusting up to (50-60) kmph particularly in Northern, North central and North-western provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.