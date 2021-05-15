May 15, 2021
    National Transport Medical Institute Services from May 17

    May 15, 2021
    National Transport Medical Institute Services from May 17

    Dr. Savindra Gamage, Chairman of National Transport Medical Institute notifies that the National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI), which was temporarily closed due to the pandemic situation in the country, will be reopened on May 17, 2021 while adhering to travel restrictions.

     

    He further added that the services will be provided only for the clients who have already reserved a time slot via e-Channeling service and Polonnaruwa, Nuwara Eliya, Kalutara, Hambantota and Matale branches of NTMI will not be providing services until further notice.

     

