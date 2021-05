On the sidelines of the vaccination programme set about to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka Navy in collaboration with the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in Katunayake Export Processing Zone (EPZ) carried out another inoculation drive to administer ‘Sinopharm’ vaccination to employees of EPZ (15th May 2021).

Accordingly, a team of naval medical personnel administered 500 COVID-19 jabs to officials of Board of Investment (BOI) as well as employees of 05 factories in the Katunayake

Export Processing Zone, which continues to sustain the country's export economy despite the pandemic setting. Meanwhile, the Navy in collaboration with the MOH Katunayake is

about to carry out this vaccination programme in the coming week, covering about 48 factories in the Katunayake EPZ.