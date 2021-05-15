Navy relief teams continue to reach out to people affected by floods

As a result of flood emergencies following the inclement weather, 02 more Navy relief teams were sent out to flood-prone areas in the Gampaha district (15th May 2021) to rescue distressed communities and provide them with relief measures.

Accordingly, the Navy has deployed 15 relief teams in the areas which are susceptible to inundation in the districts of Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle and Matara. Thus, Navy flood relief teams continue to provide assistance to flood victims, while extending helping hand in daily chores of the public returning to normalcy as flood water recedes.

Moreover, the relief teams of Rapid Response Rescue & Relief Unit (4RU) attached to Baddegama, Galle managed to rescue 02 females and 02 males trapped in Baddegama area due to flash floods.

Besides, the Navy is geared to provide relief to the public in the face of adverse weather and to respond to any eventuality all the time.