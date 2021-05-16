Sri Lanka's first and largest Hyper Casual - eSports Championship begins

Sri Lanka's first and largest Hyper Casual - eSports Tournament which was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, IMI Games and SLT Mobitel started at 5 pm last Saturday (15).

The main objective of this competition is to elevate the skills of Sri Lankan cyber athletes and to provide the technical background and contribution required to create cyber sports.

SLT Mobitel is distributing prizes and mobile data to over 300 winning athletes.

Moreover, this national level Hyper Casual - eSports tournament is scheduled to be held for two days from 15th of this month and the athletes can participate in about six sports through this tournament.

IMI Games which introduced Hyper Casual - eSports to Sri Lanka is providing all the technical and organizational support for this tournament.