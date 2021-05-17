State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle visits Gampaha District Hospital - instructs to maximize Covid-19 treatment facilities

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control, Sudarshini Fernandopulle has visited the Gampaha District Hospital and instructed the relevant authorities to maximize Covid-19 treatment facilities in the hospital.

During her visit, the State Minister inquired about the wards reserved at the hospital and the newly prepared wards for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and inquired about the

shortcomings and necessities of the hospital.

State Minister Fernandopulle instructed to expedite the work of the High Dependents Unit consisting of 5 HDU Beds and arranged the provision of five 24000BTU AC units which are essential for this purpose. She further instructed to build an ICU with 8 beds necessary for Covid-19 patients and expedite its construction work.

Moreover, the State Minister arranged the provision of two ventilator machines required to start the ICU unit with the help of the Ministry of Health.

She appreciated the contribution of the health staff of the Gampaha District Hospital amidst the pandemic.

Visiting the Gampaha District Health Services Director's Office, the state minister discussed new measures that should be taken to deal with the pandemic in the district. She further instructed to use the Drive Through system to conduct Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) to prevent unnecessary congestion.

Gampaha Health Services Director Dr. Nalin Ariyaratne and other officials related to the health sector were present at the occasion.