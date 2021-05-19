  Operations to find individuals driving under the influence of drugs - a pilot project next week - DIG Ajith Rohana

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that a pilot project will be launched in the Western Province within the next week to investigate and arrest the individuals who are driving under the influence of drugs.

Police Spokesman issued an official statement to the media on May 18 regarding this.

He further added that from now on, the Police will be able to detect and arrest individuals who are driving under the influence of drugs using drug detectors and that an agreement

has been reached with the National Council for Road Safety to reduce traffic accidents in the country within the next five years. In addition, the Council will provide drug-detecting

equipment to Sri Lanka Police to check drug users.

Thereby, arrests will be made in the future for driving under the influence of cannabis, heroin or any other narcotics. Concurrently, its pilot project will be carried out in the Western

Province next week, he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana requested the public to ensure road safety as public transport services are still operational despite the travel restrictions.