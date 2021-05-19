May 19, 2021
      UN Global Road Safety Week, held from 17-23 May 2021

    Working in line with the President's National Policy, "Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour" and following the UN Global Road Safety Week, the Ministry of Transport has also
    declared this week 17-23 May 2021 as Road Safety Week to minimize road accidents in the country.

    Accordingly, the State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry took steps yesterday (17) to establish "Sri Lanka
    Road Safety Volunteer Force" and its website www.safetyroad.lk  was launched at the Department of Government Information under the patronage of State Minister Dilum
    Amunugama.

    With the participation of the Minister of State, a practical presentation was given by the "Sri Lanka Road Safety Volunteer Force" at the SLTB Depot in Thalangama on how to act
    during a road accident and how to remove an accident vehicle from the road promptly.

    Director of Traffic Administration and Road Safety SSP Indika Hapugoda, Lalith de Alwis, Secretary to the State Ministry, Heads of Departments of the Ministry of Transport,
    Dimantha Jayawardena, Chairman of SLACMA and Sam Chandrasoma, Head of I SERT were also present at the occasion.

     

