Covid-19 at the National Eye Hospital Controlling the spread of the virus

While protecting personal distance, only a very limited number of patients who come to the hospital for outpatient emergencies can be kept in the outpatient premises.
People coming to the National Eye Hospital from all districts of Sri Lanka for eye treatment are at high risk in the face of the spread of Covid 19 new virus. However, as
government eye clinics are run in all districts of Sri Lanka, it is not necessary to visit the National Eye Hospital for eye treatment. You too are at great risk as people from all
districts congregate in a very limited space and Covid 19 patients are also around. .
Patients who come in for treatment and treatment have a very high risk of contracting the virus, as there are asymptomatic patients with Covid 19 new virus. Therefore, it is
advisable to go to the nearest government hospital eye clinic for treatment of your eye disease.
The National Eye Hospital has introduced a number of specialized telephone numbers to provide treatment, services and advice to clinical patients.
It is mandatory to call those telephone numbers only on the relevant clinic days and make an appointment for your essential service.
The primary purpose of this is to control the spread of the virus in the hospital premises by minimizing the length of stay of patients.
Consultant Eye Sutgeon
Clinic Dates and Clinic Room
Telephone No.
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.(Mrs.)Muditha Kulathunga
Monday,Wednesday,Friday
Room No. 01
011 7 68 27 41
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.(Mrs.)Manel Pasquel
Tuesday,Thursday,Saturday
Room No. 01
011 7 68 25 54
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.(Mrs.)Deepani Wewalwala
Monday,Wednesday,Friday
Room No. 02
011 7 68 25 58
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.(Mrs.)Predeepa Siriwardhana
Tuesday,Thursday,Saturday
Room No. 02
011 7 89 83 01
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.(Mrs.)Kushlani Gunarathna
Tuesday,Thursday,Saturday
Room No. 03
011 7 68 23 91
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.M.D.S.Gunathilaka
Monday,Wednesday,Friday
Room No. 03
011 7 68 25 49
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.K.R.Dayawansha
Monday,Wednesday , Thursday
Room No. 14
011 7 68 25 34
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.Chameera Bandara
Tuesday
Room No. 14
011 7 68 25 64
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.Kusum Rathnayake
Friday
Room No. 14
011 7 68 26 57
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.Kapila Banduthilaka
Monday , Wednesday
Retinol Clinic
011 7 89 83 44
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.Mangala Dhanapala
Tuesday , Friday
Retinol Clinic
011 7 68 26 50
Con.Eye Surgeon
Dr.Nalinda Samarakoon
Thursday,Saturday
Retinol Clinic
011 7 68 20 94