Covid-19 at the National Eye Hospital Controlling the spread of the virus

The National Eye Hospital of Sri Lanka is located in a high risk area for the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In order to control the spread of this virus, it is necessary to act inaccordance with the rules of health law.

While protecting personal distance, only a very limited number of patients who come to the hospital for outpatient emergencies can be kept in the outpatient premises.

People coming to the National Eye Hospital from all districts of Sri Lanka for eye treatment are at high risk in the face of the spread of Covid 19 new virus. However, as

government eye clinics are run in all districts of Sri Lanka, it is not necessary to visit the National Eye Hospital for eye treatment. You too are at great risk as people from all

districts congregate in a very limited space and Covid 19 patients are also around. .

Patients who come in for treatment and treatment have a very high risk of contracting the virus, as there are asymptomatic patients with Covid 19 new virus. Therefore, it is

advisable to go to the nearest government hospital eye clinic for treatment of your eye disease.

The National Eye Hospital has introduced a number of specialized telephone numbers to provide treatment, services and advice to clinical patients.

It is mandatory to call those telephone numbers only on the relevant clinic days and make an appointment for your essential service.

The primary purpose of this is to control the spread of the virus in the hospital premises by minimizing the length of stay of patients.

Consultant Eye Sutgeon

Clinic Dates and Clinic Room

Telephone No.

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.(Mrs.)Muditha Kulathunga

Monday,Wednesday,Friday

Room No. 01

011 7 68 27 41

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.(Mrs.)Manel Pasquel

Tuesday,Thursday,Saturday

Room No. 01

011 7 68 25 54

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.(Mrs.)Deepani Wewalwala

Monday,Wednesday,Friday

Room No. 02

011 7 68 25 58

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.(Mrs.)Predeepa Siriwardhana

Tuesday,Thursday,Saturday

Room No. 02

011 7 89 83 01

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.(Mrs.)Kushlani Gunarathna

Tuesday,Thursday,Saturday

Room No. 03

011 7 68 23 91

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.M.D.S.Gunathilaka

Monday,Wednesday,Friday

Room No. 03

011 7 68 25 49

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.K.R.Dayawansha

Monday,Wednesday , Thursday

Room No. 14

011 7 68 25 34

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.Chameera Bandara

Tuesday

Room No. 14

011 7 68 25 64

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.Kusum Rathnayake

Friday

Room No. 14

011 7 68 26 57

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.Kapila Banduthilaka

Monday , Wednesday

Retinol Clinic

011 7 89 83 44

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.Mangala Dhanapala

Tuesday , Friday

Retinol Clinic

011 7 68 26 50

Con.Eye Surgeon

Dr.Nalinda Samarakoon

Thursday,Saturday

Retinol Clinic

011 7 68 20 94