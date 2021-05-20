May 22, 2021
    May 21, 2021
    Covid-19 at the National Eye Hospital Controlling the spread of the virus

    The National Eye Hospital of Sri Lanka is located in a high risk area for the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In order to control the spread of this virus, it is necessary to act inaccordance with the rules of health law.

    While protecting personal distance, only a very limited number of patients who come to the hospital for outpatient emergencies can be kept in the outpatient premises.

    People coming to the National Eye Hospital from all districts of Sri Lanka for eye treatment are at high risk in the face of the spread of Covid 19 new virus. However, as
    government eye clinics are run in all districts of Sri Lanka, it is not necessary to visit the National Eye Hospital for eye treatment. You too are at great risk as people from all
    districts congregate in a very limited space and Covid 19 patients are also around. .

    Patients who come in for treatment and treatment have a very high risk of contracting the virus, as there are asymptomatic patients with Covid 19 new virus. Therefore, it is
    advisable to go to the nearest government hospital eye clinic for treatment of your eye disease.

    The National Eye Hospital has introduced a number of specialized telephone numbers to provide treatment, services and advice to clinical patients.

    It is mandatory to call those telephone numbers only on the relevant clinic days and make an appointment for your essential service.

    The primary purpose of this is to control the spread of the virus in the hospital premises by minimizing the length of stay of patients.

     

     

    Consultant Eye Sutgeon

    Clinic Dates and Clinic Room

    Telephone No.

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.(Mrs.)Muditha Kulathunga

    Monday,Wednesday,Friday

    Room No. 01

    011 7 68 27 41

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.(Mrs.)Manel Pasquel

    Tuesday,Thursday,Saturday

    Room No. 01

    011 7 68 25 54

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.(Mrs.)Deepani Wewalwala

    Monday,Wednesday,Friday

    Room No. 02

    011 7 68 25 58

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.(Mrs.)Predeepa Siriwardhana

    Tuesday,Thursday,Saturday

    Room No. 02

    011 7 89 83 01

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.(Mrs.)Kushlani Gunarathna

    Tuesday,Thursday,Saturday

    Room No. 03

    011 7 68 23 91

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.M.D.S.Gunathilaka

    Monday,Wednesday,Friday

    Room No. 03

    011 7 68 25 49

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.K.R.Dayawansha

    Monday,Wednesday , Thursday

    Room No. 14

    011 7 68 25 34

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.Chameera Bandara

    Tuesday

    Room No. 14

    011 7 68 25 64

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.Kusum Rathnayake

    Friday

    Room No. 14

    011 7 68 26 57

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.Kapila Banduthilaka

    Monday , Wednesday

    Retinol Clinic

    011 7 89 83 44

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.Mangala Dhanapala

    Tuesday , Friday

    Retinol Clinic

    011 7 68 26 50

     

    Con.Eye Surgeon

    Dr.Nalinda Samarakoon

    Thursday,Saturday

    Retinol Clinic

    011 7 68 20 94

