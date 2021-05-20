Australian Government donates Rs. 952 million worth of medical equipment to strengthen Covid-19 treatments

The Australian Government has donated Rs. 952 million worth of essential medical equipment to strengthen Covid-19 treatment services in Sri Lanka.

A set of essential medical equipment including oxygen cylinders was presented to the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi May (19) by UNICEF with the financial

assistance of the Government of Australia to strengthen the battle against Covid-19 in the country.

Emma Brigham, Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Sri Lanka donated the medical equipment to Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the UNICEF Head Office in

Colombo.

Mr. David Holly, Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and Ms. Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka were also present on the occasion.

291 oxygen cylinders, 342 oxygen regulators, 2,490 oxygen masks and 20 fire extinguishers worth Rs. 952 million were donated at this event. These equipment will be provided to

the hospitals and treatment centers in the Western Province.

On behalf of the Sri Lankan Government , the Minister of Health extended her sincere gratitude to the Australian Government for the donation and to UNICEF for coordinating the

program.

Dr. Lakshmi Somathunga, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Dr.Dhammika Jayalath, Provincial Director of Health Services, Western Province and a delegation

representing UNICEF were also present on the occasion.