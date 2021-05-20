A digital service to obtain and certify the Covid-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health and the Information and Communication Technology Agency have taken steps to launch an online web service called "COVID-19 Citizen Portal" which provides an opportunity for the public to get an appointment to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in advance and issues a digital immunization certificate to those who have been vaccinated.

It was inaugurated at the Army Hospital May (19). This service is expected to be made available to the public in near future.

People can get registered for this via the website. The nearest place and time to get the vaccine will be automatically available with the registration deadline.

The Ministry of Health issues an immunization certificate with a QR code certifying the details of the person who received both vaccines. It contains essential information, including

the type of vaccine received. It is a QR code unique to Sri Lanka and can be submitted from any country in the world to the relevant sector and verified through this website.

Furthermore, this certificate can be downloaded from the Internet and the authentication is done through the mobile phone.

The whole family can get registered with one telephone number yet the certificates are issued separately. According to the Information and Communication Agency, this digital

program will reduce congestion at vaccination centers.

Secretary to the Ministry Dr. S. H. Munasinghe, Army Hospital Director Col. Champika Attanayake, Information and Communication Agency Chairman Prof. Lalith Gamage and

CEO Mahinda B. Herath were also present at this occasion.