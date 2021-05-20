Parliamentary Council agrees to appoint Sanjay Rajaratnam as Attorney General

The Parliamentary council decided to concur with the proposal of HE the President to appoint Sanjay Rajaratnam, PC, Solicitor General (Acting) as the Attorney General upon the retirement of the incumbent Attorney General said Dhammika Dasanayake Secretary General of Parliament.



This decision was taken at the Parliamentary Council meeting held today at the Parliament under the patronage of Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane.



Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Hon. Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Hon. Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim attended the meeting

The Parliament Council agreed to concur with the recommendation to re-appoint Mr. Sanjeeva Jayawardena, P.C. as a member of the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said the Secretary General.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Council recommended the nomination of Mr. H. Jayantha Shantha Kumara Wickremarathne to the vacant post of a Member of the Office on

Missing Persons (OMP).

The Parliament Council also recommended Major General (Retd.) W. P. P. Fernando to the vacant post of a Member of the Office for Reparations said Secretary General.