A program to provide food to inmates through relatives

Media Spokesman of the Department of Prisons Chandana Ekanayake stated that, given the prevailing pandemic situation in the country, prison visits have been suspended.

Due to this, a system has been implemented within the Department of Prisons to enable the inmates to obtain the required food and hygiene items from the restaurant within a limit of Rs. 2,000 per week by paying money through relatives, said the Media Spokesman.

For the Vesak Poya Day, the inmates have been given the opportunity to receive a rice packet, snacks and necessary hygiene items from the restaurant whilst maintaining the health practices on the 26th and 27th of May and to that end, relatives can pay another Rs. 1,000 along with Rs. 2000 to the restaurant from the 19th to the 25th of this month.