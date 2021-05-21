Navy assists apprehension of suspect with Kerala cannabis

A special operation conducted by the Navy in Mannar on 20th May 2021, made way to apprehend a suspect (01) with about 1kg and 450g of Kerala cannabis.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular patrols and anti-drug operations to ward off the smuggling of drugs and other forms of illegal activities. In a similar operation carried out in Side City, Mannar with the assistance of Mannar STF, this suspect was nabbed with about 1kg and 450g of Kerala cannabis in his possession.

The operation was carried out adhering to COVID-19 protocols in place to arrest the transmission of the pandemic. The accused held during the operation is a resident of Selwa Nagar in Mannar, aged 21. The apprehended person along with Kerala cannabis was handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action.