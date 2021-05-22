Steps to deploy 22,000 police officers to monitor the implementation of quarantine rules - Police Spokesperson

Speaking at the media conference on the "continuous provision of essential services during the pandemic" held last Friday (21) at the Department if Government Information, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that steps have been taken to deploy 22,000 police officers to monitor the implementation of quarantine rules in the midst of travel restrictions imposed across the country.

DIG Ajith Rohana notified that from the 21st of May onward, mobile patrols, foot patrols, as well as motorcycle patrols will be active throughout the island and that no individual other than the essential services is allowed to leave the house for any reason.

In addition, expectant mothers, individuals with chronic illnesses, people who suffer from sudden heart attacks and sick children who need emergency treatments can visit the nearest hospital for any emergency.

He further added that all the essential services are in operation amidst the period of travel restrictions and the travel pass issued by the relevant organization or their identity card can be used as a license. Food and other goods can be delivered through delivery service while strictly adhering to the health guidelines.