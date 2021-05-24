50 Ayurvedic hospitals to be utilized for Covid-19 treatment services

Following the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Health Ministry has made a decision yesterday (23) to convert 50 Ayurvedic Hospitals to Intermediate Covid-19 Treatment Centers and utilize them for Covid-19 treatment services.

The decision was made at a special discussion held at the Ministry of Health under the patronage of Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health Sisira Jayakody also participated in the discussion and along with the decision of converting 50 Ayurvedic Hospitals to Intermediate Covid-19 Treatment Centers, they also confirmed of adding 3500 beds to Covid-19 treatment services.

Furthermore, during the discussion, the participants decided to provide formal training on covid-19 treatment services to the health staff working in Ayurvedic hospitals reserved for covid-19 treatments and to vaccinate them promptly.

In addition, they agreed to quicken the provision of essential medical equipment, medicines and personal protective clothing for medical services and to expedite the physical changes that should be made in hospitals that are used as treatment services.

The discussion highlighted that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance would jointly provide financial assistance for the above purposes.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi further instructed the relevant officials to make necessary arrangements to provide a nutritious and good meal for the health staff.

Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Secretary to the Ministry of Indigenous Medicine Kumari Weerasekera, Director of the Nawinna Ayurveda Research Institute Senaka Pilapitiya, Provincial Commissioner of Ayurveda,Additional Secretaries to the Ministry of Health and Deputy Secretaries to the Ministry were also present at this discussion.