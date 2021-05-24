University applications for the academic year 2020/2021 can be submitted without certificates

Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Sr. Prof. Sampath Amaratunge notified that due to the current travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of the pandemic, the applications for admission of university students for the academic year 2020/2021 can be submitted without certificates.

He said this addressing a zoom media discussion held under the Department of Government Information today (24).

Acceptance of applications for admission to universities for the academic year 2020/2021 commenced on 21st May 2021 and the deadline for submission of applications has been extended to 11th June 2021.

Students who sat for the GCE Advanced Level Examination last year and got selected to university should submit their applications online to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

However, due to the ongoing covid-19 situation in the country, travel restrictions and schools being closed, the students do not have to submit the Principal's Certificate and GCE Ordinary Level Certificates when submitting their university application, said Prof. Sampath Amaratunge.

He further asked the students to send a certified photocopy of the application prepared by the students with the results to the e-mail address of the University Grants Commission.

When the travel restrictions are lifted and schools reopen, students have to certify the necessary certificates and submit them to the UGC.