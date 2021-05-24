Foreign Ministry organizes several special Vesak programmes

Under the guidance of Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, the Foreign Ministry has planned several religious programmes to celebrate the Vesak Festival this year.

Accordingly, a special Dhamma Discourse organized by the Foreign Ministry was held on 21 May at the Bambalapitiya Siri Vajirama Temple under the patronage of Most Ven. Gnanaseeha Nayaka Thero.

Concurrent to the sermon, parcels containing dry food items were distributed among the families of the cleaning crew members of the Ministry affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, led by the Foreign Service Association and the Foreign Ministry Welfare Association.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, President of the Foreign Service Association Wishwanath Aponso and other officials of the Association as well as senior officials of the Foreign Ministry were also present at the occasion.