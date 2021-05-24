State Minister warns the public not to be misled by fake news spread using her name

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, Sudarshini Fernandopulle extended her gratitude for the individuals who reached and responded to her request to philanthropists to support the government in providing crucial medical equipment to the hospital, including the Intensive Care Unit of the hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients urgently.

However, the State Minister warned the general public not to be misled by fake news and assertions spread by certain individuals and groups using her name and submitting fake lists of equipment, and requesting assistance to acquire those for the hospitals.

She further added that a group named "Sri Lanka Unites" is circulating a fake list of medical equipment and using the State Minister's name on social media including Twitter and she warns the public not to provide any financial assistance or medical equipment in this regard.

She reiterated that she has not made such a request to them and that the State Ministry made several attempts to inquire about this from the afore-mentioned party over the phone, but they could not be reached.

State Minister Fernandopulle stated" at the moment, what is needed is not the promotion of an individual's name or the promotion of any institution, but the provision of medical equipment that is necessary for the hospitals and that it is not necessary to use her name to spread fake assertions and that her intention was to draw the attention of local and foreign donors.