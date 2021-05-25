A donation of Rs.10 million to procure a PCR machine for the Hambantota District General Hospital

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited made a financial donation of Rs.10 million to procure a PCR machine for the Hambantota District General Hospital.

Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services handed over the check to the Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the Ministry of Health yesterday (24).

The Ministry of Health elaborated that this PCR machine will be used for the PCR testing of passengers arriving at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport from abroad and the employees working at the Hambantota Port premises. This will also support the prompt issuance of PCR test reports in the Southern Province.

The Rs. 10 million checks will be credited to the National Health Development Fund and the PCR machine will be installed at the Hambantota District General Hospital within the next three weeks.

Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth and Sports, Prasanna Ranatunga, Minister of Tourism, State Minister D.V Chanaka, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services, and Rajiv Sooriyaarachchi, Vice Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services were also present on this occasion.