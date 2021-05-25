Government's concern is to minimize the problems faced by the public during travel restrictions - Minister Ramesh Pathirana

Co-cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana asserted that the Sri Lankan Government's concern is to minimize the problems faced by the general public during the period of travel restrictions.

The Minister said this during the cabinet decision media briefing held today (25) at the Department of Government Information.

He pointed out that the general public also has a greater responsibility in tackling a crisis like this by adhering to the regulations imposed by the Government.

Minister Pathirana further said that unlike during the second wave of Covid-19, this time, even the mobile businessmen have shown some reluctance in selling goods. Therefore, two mobile store outlets are allowed to be opened in each Grama Niladhari division to facilitate essential food items.