Today is the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day

Buddhists all over the world celebrates the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day today (May 25).

Buddhists across the world commemorate the significant events of Siddhartha Gautama's birth, enlightenment (Nibbāna), and passing away (Parinirvāna) of Gautama Buddha on

the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.

Vesak Poya Day is specifically significant for Sri Lanka as Lord Buddha visited Kelaniya at the invitation of Naga King Maniakkhika of Kelaniya on a Vesak Poya Day.

It is said that the arrival of Prince Vijaya and the commencement of the construction of Ruwanweli Seya by King Dutugemunu also took place on Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.

Renowned Venerable Ananda Thero has also passed away on a Vesak Poya Day.

As the whole world is struggling amidst a deadly pandemic, the Health sector has requested the public to commemorate this year's Vesak Full Moon Day while prioritizing health regulations.