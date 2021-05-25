Liquor stores and meat stalls will be closed today and tomorrow

The Prime Minister has given instructions to close liquor stores and meat stalls today and tomorrow for Vesak Poya day.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs has instructed to close all liquor stores and meat stalls island-wide today (26) and tomorrow (27) in view of the Vesak festival.

