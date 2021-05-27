Second stock of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses arrived in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 869 carried the second stock of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses donated by the Chinese Government to Sri Lanka yesterday midnight.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and State Minister of Pharmaceuticals Production Supply and Regulation Prof. Channa Jayasumana were present at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to receive the vaccine stock.

In addition, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong exchanged the agreement on the China-Sri Lanka Vaccine Program at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

Prior to this, the Chinese Government had previously provided 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, arrangements have been made to bring the second stock of Sinopharm vaccine doses from BIA to vaccine storage unit of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry affirmed that these vaccines will be utilized in the vaccination drive which is being carried out in the areas where most of the infected are reported, including the Western Province.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, State Minister Channa Jayasumana, State Minister D.V. Chanaka, Senior Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri and other officials were also present at this occasion.