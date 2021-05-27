Seven flavours of Ceylon Tea celebrated in Melbourne on International Tea Day

The seven regional flavours of Ceylon tea were celebrated in Melbourne, Australia today, in a special “Ceylon Tea Evening” organized by the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Melbourne.

The event was attended by a multitude of distinguished personalities in Melbourne, including MP and the Co-Chairperson of the Sri Lanka Friends in the Victorian Parliament Craig Ondarchie, Chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural Commission Vivienne Nguyen, Executive Director of the Australian Intercultural Society Ahmet Keskin, Former Deputy Chairperson of the Australia Tourism Andrew Fairley, CEO of the Australian Tea Masters Sharyn Johnston, tea importers, members of the Consular Corps, bankers and media persons.

Addressing the gathering, Co-Chairperson of the Sri Lanka Friends in the Victorian Parliament Craig Ondarchie said he enjoyed Ceylon tea since his childhood and appreciated the opportunity provided to bring the multicultural Victorian society together with tea. Consul General Kapila Fonseka made a presentation followed by a video, promoting Ceylon tea. Iced tea prepared using Ceylon tea and warmly brewed pure Ceylon tea were made available for the guests to taste.

The Australian Tea Masters CEO made an arrangement of Sri Lankan regional tea flavours and a tasting session while introducing the seven single origin regional teas of Sri Lanka. The presence of the former Sri Lanka national cricket captain Tilakaratne Dilshan enhanced the visibility and glamour of the tea evening. He presented attendees with gift teas of his own Ceylon tea brand. Sri Lanka Tea Board made special tea masks were also gifted to the participants.

Sri Lankan airlines Manager in Melbourne S. P. Mohan who was present in the event made a presentation to the gathering about the Sri Lankan airlines services to Australia and around the world.

A symbol of Sri Lanka, “Ceylon Tea” is popular among Australians and this “Ceylon Tea Evening” was arranged to promote it further. The event was organized with the sponsorship of the Sri Lanka Tea Board.