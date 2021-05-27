Sri Lanka Mission in Tokyo, Japan conducts online programme on “Technical Intern Training Programme to Educate Sri Lankan Youth to come to Japan legally”

Sri Lanka Mission in Tokyo conducted the second part of its four-part series on “How to come to Japan legally” this Saturday 15 May 2021. This programme was organized by Sri Lanka.

Embassy/Tokyo and programme was joined by the Director and staff of the Organization of “Online Technical Intern Training” (OTIT Japan), General Manager and Director of International Manpower Organization (IMJapan), based in Tokyo, the officials of Foreign Employment Bureau and the Embassy staff.

There were also Alumni Trainees who joined and shared their experience to interested and prospective Sri Lankan students who joined this programme from all 9 Provinces of Sri Lanka through FB live, YouTube and Zoom. This programme was held over 90 minutes by following questions and answers sessions.

This was the second part of an ongoing its four parts series that had been initiated by the Sri Lanka Ambassador and the Minister/Consular Affairs to encourage Japan as a destination to work and study legally.

The third session of this four-part series will be held live on 06 June 2021 at 1.30 p.m. in Sri Lankan time. The theme of this Programme will be “Education opportunities, scholarship opportunities in Japan” if any interested students and register through SLEMB/Japan official FB page, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (email) and www.slembassyjapan.com (mission’s official website).