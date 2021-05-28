Environment Minister inspects the damage caused to the coast by the shipwreck

The Minister of Environment, Mahinda Amaraweera visited the Sarukkuwa area yesterday (27) to inspect the damage caused to the coast by the wreckage of the MV X-PRESS PEARL ship which was caught on fire.

The Environment Minister observed that a massive environmental damage had been caused by the debris, chemical and non-chemical substances accumulated on the coast in the aftermath of the shipwreck.

Minister Amaraweera has instructed the Central Environmental Authority to prepare an immediate environmental damage estimate in this regard while stating that necessary measures will be taken to recover the damage in consultation with the shipping company and insurance companies.

Ministers Nalaka Godahewa and Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Secretary to the Environment Ministry, Dr. Anil Jasinghe were also present on this inspection.