City of Kawaguchi Donates an Ambulance

Mayor of Kawaguchi City of the Saitama Prefecture in Japan Nobuo Okunoki donated a high-quality used ambulance to a request made by Sri Lanka Ambassador Sanjiv Gunasekara during a meeting held regarding the donation of a Fire Truck to Sri Lanka few months ago.

SaiNet Corporation, an IT company in Kawaguchi City and the Rotary Club of Saitama prefecture undertook to bear the cost of freight for this ambulance to Sri Lanka. Kawaguchi city organized a formal hand over of the ambulance at a ceremony attended by the Mayor, many well-wishers, Saitama prefecture politicians and the press, 27 May 2021.

While thanking the goodwill gesture from the citizens of Kawaguchi City and the Mayor, the Ambassador mentioned the urgent need for ICU medical equipment due to the spike in the new variant of COVID-19 currently in Sri Lanka. Ambassador Gunasekara also highlighted the timely nature of this donation. The Ambassador spoke of the strong people to people connections, Japan’s popularity among the people of Sri Lanka and the unique bilateral relationship the two countries have enjoyed during the past seven decades.

Kawaguchi city Mayor, city officials and the Sainet Corporation gave assurances to work with the Sri Lanka Embassy for further cooperation in future.