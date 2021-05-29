May 29, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Troops from SLFA base katunayake developed to collect ship debris along coastal belt

    May 29, 2021
    Troops from SLFA base katunayake developed to collect ship debris along coastal belt

    On a request made by the Disaster Management Centre to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and on the directives received to the Sri Lanka Air Force from the MOD the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana instructed to deploy SLAF personnel to collect debris and clean the coastal areas affected by the ill-fated container ship, 'X-press Pearl'. As a result, more than 300 Air Force personnel from SLAF Base Katunayake launched a cleaning programme along the coastal belt area from Dungalpitiya to Pitipana (7Km), from 27 May 2021 onwards to prevent people from collecting harmful wreckages and floating items.

     

    During the cleaning programme, SLAF troops plan to clean all remains that are harmful to humans and to the natural environment. Further, Police personnel and Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) officials extended their maximum cooperation to continue the programme successfully.

    SLAF

    « A special training for Ayurvedic staff assigned for Covid-19 treatments
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya