64 Division Begins to Build One More New Home for a Needy Family

A brief inaugural arrangement, organized in Muthiyankaddukulam, Oddusuddan on Thursday (27) saw the General Officer Commanding of the 64 Division, Major General Manjula Karunarathne laid the foundation stone for construction of a new house for one Mrs R. Rajeswari and her family who are homeless and undergoing severe ecnomic hardships.

The project was launched with the blessings of Major General Upali Rajapaksha, Commander, Security Forces, Mullaittivu and is sponsored by a philanthropist from Colombo area on the request of Major General Manjula Karunarathne.

Troops of the 13 Sri Lanka National Guard under the supervision of Colonel Tiral De Silva, Commander, 643 Brigade will provide much-needed manpower and technical assistance for construction project that coincides with the conceptual notion given by the Commander of the Army to this effect.

Mr. T Akilan, Divisional Secretary in Oddusuddan, Colonel Tiral De Silva, Commander, 643 Brigade HQ, Major G.S. L Thushara, Commanding Officer, 13 Sri Lanka National Guard were associated with the occasion. The special Housing Project for the needy commenced as community projects, launched from SFHQs, Divisions and Brigades across the country.

SL Army