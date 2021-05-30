Trade Minister inspects the distribution process of relief packages containing essential items

With the support of CWE outlets and various other organizations, the Sathosa relief packages are being jointly distributed by Lanka Sathosa outlet network and the District Secretariats island-wide to the people in isolated areas, quarantined families, and those who are affected by the floods.

Accordingly, the Minister of Trade, Bandula Gunawardana inspected the preparations of the relief packages at the Mega Sathosa outlet in Ratmalana yesterday (29).



The Minister observed the preparation of the relief packages by the staff of the CWE outlet and the officers of the Civil Security Force in accordance with the health and safety guidelines and also focused his attention on views and suggestions put forth by these officers.



Minister Gunawardana extended his gratitude to the officers of the Civil Security Force for their unwavering support in the distribution process of the relief packages.



He further notified that customers can receive these Rs. 5000 / = or Rs. 1000 / = worth Sathosa relief packages or list of items as per their requirement by contacting Sathosa hotline number 1998 or using www.lankasathosa.lk online service.