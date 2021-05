Currently, in Sri Lanka, the vaccination process has been started in selected high-risk districts where Covid-19 patients are reported.

Accordingly, the Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the vaccination will be started in the Ratnapura District and then in the Jaffna District.

The Health Minister further highlighted that several factors are considered when giving district priority in vaccination which includes, number of patients found in the district, number of recent patients, number of deaths and the geographical nature of the area.