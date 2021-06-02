Areas with salt plans were not affected by the ship's chemical leakage - There is no shortage of salt - Minister Udaya Gammanpila

The Minister assured that the salt production in the salt pans has not been affected so far and therefore, there will not be any shortage in salt in the country.
Speaking at the cabinet decision media briefing held at the Department of Government Information today (01), Minister of Energy, Udaya Gammanpila denied the rumors regarding a shortage of salt due to the recent shipwreck and its leakage of chemical substances to the ocean.
