Red Cross Sri Lanka provides transport facilities to support Covid-19 control program

The Red Cross Society in Sri Lanka has launched a program to provide transport services to health sector staff in support of the Health Ministry’s efforts to combat Covid-19.

Accordingly, Red Cross has agreed to cover the cost to provide 50,000 Uber trips covering Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, and Kandy districts.

Dr. A.K.S. de Alwis, Addl. Secretary (Medical Services) of the Ministry stated that the Ministry of Health will provide these transport facilities to the Line Ministry of health as well as to the offices of the Regional Directors of Health Services who are engaged in COVID control activities in Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, and Kandy Districts and to the staff participating in COVID control programs in Central Government Hospitals.

Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi has extended her gratitude to the Director-General of Sri Lanka Red Cross, Dr. Mahesh Gunasekara for their support in combatting Covid-19.