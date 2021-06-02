June 03, 2021
    political Current Affairs

        Virtual meeting between Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Minister of State of United Arab Emirates Ahamed Ali Al Sayegh

    June 03, 2021
    A virtual meeting was held between Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Minister of State of the UAE Ahamed Ali Al Sayegh on 31 May 2021.

    During the discussion, Foreign Minister Gunawardena stated that the proposed investment promotion agreement between the countries to enhance investment and trade can be finalized shortly.

    Foreign Minister Gunawardena also thanked the UAE State Minister Al Sayegh for extending protection and provision of welfare for the Sri Lankan workers employed in the UAE.

    Both Ministers discussed furthering bilateral relations and mutual support in multilateral fora. The two Ministers agreed to expand the air services between the countries.

    Minister Gunawardena informed the need of working in solidarity and mutual cooperation to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue unabated with the development of the two countries in the foreseeable future.

    In addition to the two Ministers, the virtual meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE Malraj de Silva and Senior Officials of the UAE State Ministry.

     

     

     

    Last modified on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 23:55
