Australian High Commissioner, Appreciative of Military Roles in COVID-19 Control Gifts PPE to Head, NOCPCO

Extending an impressive gesture of goodwill, appreciation and concern towards the role of Sri Lankan armed forces in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, High Commissioner of Australia for Sri Lanka, His Excellency, David Holly on Thursday (3) called on General Shavendra Silva, Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army at the Army Headquarters, Sri Jayawardenapura and gifted a large quantity of personal protection equipment (PPE) to the Army.

The consignment contained 16,500 micro guard coveralls, 25,000 Medisafe Surgical Face masks,100,000 Nitril Gloves-Ansell,175 Goggles and fifteen 25 Litre Cool Boxes that can be used by frontline health workers during their dedicated roles for control of the epidemic.

The diplomatic visit, facilitated by Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs symbolized the high degree of appreciation and acknowledgement the Austrailian authorities maintain as regards the untiring role of the Army towards control of the epidemic in Sri Lanka.

During the cordial meeting that ensued, the High Commissioner spoke high of committed engagement of troops and appreciated the timely contribution of all stakeholders for control of COVID -19 pandemic in the country. General Shavendra Silva giving His Excellency an account of the status quo, preventive roles, conduct of quarantine centres, travel restrictions, detection of positive cases, etc, specified tireless roles of frontline health workers, medical officers and nurses and profusely thanked Australia for her thoughtfulness and concern for roles, being performed by military personnel.

General Shavendra Silva also gratefully acknowledged the prevailing sound bilateral cooperation as well as the military to military co-operative understanding of both military organizations. He also extended gratitude for the High Commissioner's timely initiative on behalf of the government of Sri Lanka and offered warm wishes.

Towards the end of the interaction, General Shavendra Silva awarded an appreciative memento to the Australian High Commissioner and lent him good luck with his future endeavours.

The delegation to the Army HQ included the Defence Attaché and an official at the High Commission of Australia. Military Secretary, Major General Ajith Kolambathanthri received the delegation on arrival and ushered them to the Commander's office at the Army Headquarters.

SL Army