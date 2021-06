Minister of Energy, Udaya Gammanpila had a meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, H.E. Trine Jøranli Eskedal on Tuesday (01) via Zoom technology.





The discussions focused on the launch of a project to produce "green hydrogen" in Sri Lanka from renewable energy sources, which are considered to be one of the world's leading eco-friendly energy sources in the future.



Surath Ovitigama, Director General of Petroleum Resources Development and Saliya Wickramasuriya, Advisor of Petroleum Resources Development also joined this discussion.