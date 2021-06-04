June 05, 2021
    Today is World Environment Day

    Countries across the world celebrate World Environment Day today - 5th of June 2021

    It is celebrated annually on 5 June and World Environment Day is considered as the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

    As the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) brings forth, the theme of this year’s World Environment Day is Ecosystem Restoration.

    This year, Pakistan will act as the global host of the day.

    UNEP further notifies that World Environment Day 2021 will see the launch of the "UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration".

    According to UNEP, Ecosystem restoration can take many forms: Growing trees, greening cities, rewilding gardens, changing diets or cleaning up rivers and coasts. It elaborates that this is the generation that can make peace with nature.

