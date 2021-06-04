3 direct telephone numbers to tackle inconveniences in transporting dairy, egg and meat products

Permission will be given for egg and meat mobile vendors soon..

Three direct telephone numbers to tackle inconveniences in transporting dairy, egg and meat products

State Minister of Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy & Egg Related Industries, D. B. Herath stated that the State Ministry of Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy & Egg Related Industries will intervene in expediting the delivery of dairy, eggs and meat products to the market amidst the prevailing pandemic situation and travel restrictions in the country.

The Minister of State mentioned that mobile vendors who are selling these products can obtain permission directly from their Divisional Secretariats, District Secretaries and Veterinary Offices.

Furthermore, sellers can also obtain permission from the above offices to transport animal food and medicine.

State Minister Herath requested the mobile vendors who sell vegetables and fruits to sell eggs and meat in their vehicles.

The State Ministry has provided 03 direct telephone numbers to resolve issues of any vendors regarding these permits.

Dr. Niroshan Gamage (Additional Secretary - Livestock) - 0772672015

Dr. Sagarika Sumanasekara (Director - L.Breeding) - 0718101904

Dr. Hemali Kothalawala (Director General - Department of Animal Production & Health) - 0718589004