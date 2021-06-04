June 05, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    logo
    political Current Affairs

    3 direct telephone numbers to tackle inconveniences in transporting dairy, egg and meat products

    June 05, 2021
    3 direct telephone numbers to tackle inconveniences in transporting dairy, egg and meat products

     Three direct telephone numbers to tackle inconveniences in transporting dairy, egg and meat products

    Permission will be given for egg and meat mobile vendors soon..

    State Minister of Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy & Egg Related Industries, D. B. Herath stated that the State Ministry of Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy & Egg Related Industries will intervene in expediting the delivery of dairy, eggs and meat products to the market amidst the prevailing pandemic situation and travel restrictions in the country.

    The Minister of State mentioned that mobile vendors who are selling these products can obtain permission directly from their Divisional Secretariats, District Secretaries and Veterinary Offices.

    Furthermore, sellers can also obtain permission from the above offices to transport animal food and medicine.

    State Minister Herath requested the mobile vendors who sell vegetables and fruits to sell eggs and meat in their vehicles.

    The State Ministry has provided 03 direct telephone numbers to resolve issues of any vendors regarding these permits.

    Dr. Niroshan Gamage (Additional Secretary - Livestock) - 0772672015

    Dr. Sagarika Sumanasekara (Director - L.Breeding) - 0718101904

    Dr. Hemali Kothalawala (Director General - Department of Animal Production & Health) - 0718589004

     

     

     

     

    Last modified on Friday, 04 June 2021 22:14
    « Today is World Environment Day Navy and Coast Guard leap into action to skim furnace oil mixed with rain water from Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya