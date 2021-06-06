Navy rescues 29 flood victims in Puttalam district

The Navy has deployed 16 relief teams, including personnel from the Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Unit (4RU), covering the Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and North Western Provinces which are at risk of floods, following torrential rains in several parts of the island. Meanwhile, Navy relief teams rescued 29 people, including women and children, who were in a desperate situation tapped by a flash flood.

Accordingly, these 29 persons including children and women belonging to 10 families, who were in danger amidst flood brought in by heavy rains in the Kiriyankalli, Pulichchikulam and Battuluoya areas in the Puttalam District, were rescued by the Navy and directed them to safer locations.

Moreover, the Navy has also deployed flood relief teams in Gampaha, Ja-Ela, Ragama, Bulathsinhala, Paragoda in the Gampaha and Kalutara Districts of the Western Province as well as Thawalama, Hiniduma, Nagoda, Eppala, Ethimale and Athuraliya in the Galle and Matara Districts of the Southern Province, Kiriyankalli, Pulichchikulam and Baththuluoya in the Puttalam District of the Northwestern Province and in Elapatha and Kalawana in the Rathnapura District of the Sabaragamuwa Province as of now.

Further, Navy has kept additional relief teams standby to engage in flood relief operations at short notice.