Navy undertakes special diving operation at MV X-PRESS PEARL

A team comprising several senior diving officers of the Sri Lanka Navy, conducted a special diving operation, (06th June 2021) to inspect if there is any fuel leakage from the fire-damaged MV X-PRESS PEARL.

During this underwater operation, the diving team inspected if there is any leakage from the fuel tanks in the submerged part of the MV X-PRESS PEARL. The diving team carried out this operation in unforgiving weather, as rough sea condition, poor underwater visibility and strong currents in the sea area were in existence right through.

Meanwhile, the Navy has made arrangements to conduct another diving operation tomorrow as well, in order to inspect the underwater profile and investigate whether there is a fuel leakage from the ship into the sea.