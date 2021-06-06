Salvation Army-Donated New Ventilator to be Sent to Ratnapura Base Hospital

The Territorial Salvation Army Headquarters at Colombo 2 using their own allocated funds for COVID-19 treatment and prevention work in Sri Lanka donated a BiPap Ventilator, worth about Rs 1.3 million for use of patients with chronic respiratory complications to General Shavendra Silva, Head, NOCPCO, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army at the Army Headquarters.

Colonel Nihal Hettiarachchi, Territorial Commander of Sri Lanka Salvation Army after meeting General Shavendra Silva on Friday (4) with several officials of the organization made this valuable donation which is to be sent to Ratnapura Base Hospital for use of COVID-19 patients within a few hours.

The Territorial Salvation Army HQ, the charity organization of the Evangelical faith has allocated this sum of Rs 1.3 m through its international fund, Salvation Army World Service Office (SAWSO) for the express purpose of relieving the sufferings of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka.

Brigadier Chrisantha Fernando, Director General Health Services, Coordinating Secretary at Salvation Army, Lieutenant Colonel Ranjith Senaratne, Public Relations Secretary, Lieutenant Colonel Alister Philip and Polonnaruwa District Project Manager, Mr Dinuka Rajapaksa were associated with the occasion at the Army Headquarters.

SL Army