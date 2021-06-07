June 08, 2021
    Ministry of Environment contributed to the eradication of dengue on World Environment Day 2021 - Environment Ministry

    June 08, 2021
    The Minister of Environment, Mahinda Amaraweera stated that, the United Nations Organization themed this year's Environment Day as "Protect Our Ecosystem" and Sri LankanEnvironment Ministry themed this year's Environment Day as "Husma Podai, Parisarayai" while considering the ongoing pandemic situation.

    The Environment Minister said that, since most people are staying at home due to the travel restrictions, the Ministry announced a 48-hour period of home gardening and cleaning
    specially on the 5th and 6th of June, which was the World Environment Day.

    He further added that the Ministry requested the public to take steps to clean their surroundings during those two days to control the rise of dengue and according to the
    information they have received, the majority of the people in the country have joined this program.

    The Minister expressed these views while participating in a program to clean his house and garden in Angunakolapelessa on (05).

    Minister Amaraweera urged the public to stay home and clean the surroundings properly to eradicate the spread of dengue, otherwise our health sector would face extreme
    difficulties in coping up with the rise of dengue patients amidst the spread of Covid-19.

     

